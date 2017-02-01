Good Day Atlanta viewer information story February 1, 2017

-

Sublime Doughnuts "Rising Up" for Super Bowl Bet: It might just be the sweetest bet heading into this year's Super Bowl: Atlanta's own Sublime Doughnuts is putting a dozen of its tasty creations on the line as the Falcons prepare to take on the New England Patriots.

Sublime Doughnuts and Kane's Handcrafted Donuts in Boston have entered into a wager ahead of the big game, each betting a dozen handcrafted donuts that their respective teams will win. Along with that, the "losing" shop owner will have to pose for a picture in the opposing team's jersey while baking! To really get those kitchens heated up, both doughnut shops plan to trash-talk over social media, and encourage their customers to do the same.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is a big fan of trash-talking (just ask Buck Lanford) -- and an even bigger fan of doughnuts! So he spent the morning getting in the spirit at the Sublime Doughnuts North Druid Hills location.



WEB LINK:

www.sublimedoughnuts.com

www.kanesdonuts.com

https://www.facebook.com/SublimeDonuts/

https://www.instagram.com/sublimedoughnuts/

https://twitter.com/SublimeDoughnut

https://twitter.com/KanesDonuts

https://www.facebook.com/Kanes-Donuts-203139466382778/

https://www.instagram.com/kanes_donuts/

Jermaine Dupri: Grammy-winning record producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri, stops by to talk about "The Rap Game," his latest project on Lifetime. For more information on "The Rap Game" click here.



Bob Whitfield: Former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bob Whitfield stops by talk about his trip to the Super Bowl in 1999. Bob Whitfield is one of the co host of the show "Play To Win" which airs right here on FOX 5. Click here for more on "Play To Win."

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. For more information click here.