Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 27, 2017

- Taste of the NFL is a non-profit that is dedicate to ending hunger in the United States and each year on th Super Bowl Eve host a star studded party in the host city. Local chef and restaurant owner Kevin Rathbun will join us with a demonstration on how to make the dish he will be presenting at the Taste of the NFL. For more information on Kevin Rathbun click here.

Haley Reinhart on Good Day Atlanta: Former American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart joins us to talk about her weekend appearance at the Rally Foundation, American Idol style concert, for childhood cancer research at The Buckhead Theatre this weekend . For more information on this weekend's concert click here.

Rapper Rick Ross Opens New Decatur Wingstop: “It’s a true love. It’s my true affliction. I love wings,” says Rick Ross, with a big smile on his face. And now, the rapper and entrepreneur is bringing that love to the masses, with a new Wingstop location in Decatur.

Ross was in Decatur Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the restaurant, which happens to be the 1,000th Wingstop location. CEO Charlie Morrison spoke at the event, and presented Ross with a “gold record” plaque along with presenting a $5,000 donation to charity Hands on Atlanta. After the ceremony, Ross met with fans and supporters, and doors officially opened to the public at 11:00 a.m.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken was there, and sat down with Rick Ross to talk about his latest business endeavor, along with the star’s predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl!

WEB LINK:

http://www.wingstop.com/