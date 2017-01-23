Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 23, 2017

- "Hidden Figures," Atlanta child actress Ariana Neal joins us on Good Day Atlanta to talk about her role as Taraji Henson's daughter in the movie. For more information on "Hidden Figures," click here.

Eclipse di Luna is celebrating 20 years of serving Spanish tapas in Atlanta. Today on Good Day Atlanta executive chef Brian Owen and vice president of Eclipse di Luna Eric Cline joined us with a delicious pan-roasted golden beets with Swiss chard and horseradish sherry cream recipe. For more information on on Eclipse di Luna click here. See recipe below:



Eclipse di Luna 20th Anniversary Recipe – "Remolacha y Acelga" – Pan-roasted golden beets with Swiss chard and horseradish sherry cream



Ingredients

• 1 lb. beets

• 2 cups Swiss chard, coarsely chopped and stems diced separately

• 1 tsp. garlic

• 1 tbsp. shallot, diced

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter



Horseradish Sherry Cream

• 1 cup horseradish root, sliced

• 1 tsp. Spanish olive oil

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 1 tbsp. Spanish sherry

• 2 tbsp. wildflower honey

• Salt to taste



Directions:

1. Place washed beets in a roasting pan and fill pan half-way with water.

2. Cover with tin foil and roast at 375 degrees for two hours, then drain.

3. Allow beets to cool, then gently rub with a towel to remove skin. Cut the beets into quarters.

4. Remove the stems from washed Swiss chard and dice separately. Cut greens into about 2x2” pieces.

5. On medium heat, add butter to skillet and cook until brown. Add shallot, garlic, and 2 tablespoons of diced Swiss chard stems.

6. Once vegetable have sweated, add beets and Swiss chard greens. Cook until greens wilt, then add ½ cup of horseradish sherry cream. Season with salt to taste.



To make horseradish sherry cream:

1. Saute sliced horseradish root in Spanish olive oil until translucent.

2. Add heavy cream and allow to gently simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

3. Add Spanish sherry and wildflower honey, blending all together. Season with salt to taste.

Good Day Atlanta pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County. For more information click here.



