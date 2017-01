'The Fitness Marshall' breaks it down on Good Day Atlanta Good Day Archive 'The Fitness Marshall' breaks it down on Good Day Atlanta "The Fitness Marshall" breaks it down on Good Day Atlanta

- He is a You Tube sensation from Indiana who is known for his cardio hip hop workouts and positive energy. Caleb Marshall known as "The Fitness Marshall" danced through Atlanta making a stop on Good Day. Marshall talked to Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken and Kiatlyn Pratt about his own inspirations and how he has managed to conquer the You Tube world.

For more information on "The Fitness Marshall," click here.