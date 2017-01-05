Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 5, 2017

- Sleepy Hollow's Janina Gavankar who plays Diana Thomas on the FOX show joins us live on Good Day Atlanta to discuss the upcoming season premiere. For more information on the show which airs right her on FOX 5 at 9P.M. this Friday. Please click here for more.

"The New Edition Story" is set to air on BET later this month. Today on Good Day Atlanta we are joined by artist Ronnie Devoe, series EP Jesse Collins and actor Woody McClain who plays Bobby Brown in the movie. For more information on "The New Edition Story," click here.

Marietta Restaurant Celebrates Italian Holiday Traditions: Boys and girls around the world already got a visit from Santa Claus this season. But in Italy, kids will go to bed tonight awaiting a visit from Le Befana, a witch on her broomstick who leaves presents for good children across the country!

La Befana -- also known as the Christmas Witch -- visits children on Epiphany Eve, the night before many Christians will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany. Epiphany commemorates the visit of the three Wise Men to the Baby Jesus, and is marked in many countries, including Italy, on January 6.

To get a "taste" of a traditional Italian Epiphany Eve and Feast of the Epiphany, Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken stopped by Modern Italian restaurant Piastra in Marietta. Piastra is owned by Chef Greg Lipman and his mother Betty, and focuses on using fresh, local ingredients to craft pasta, bread, sausage, and more in-house.

WEB LINK:

https://www.piastrarestaurant.com