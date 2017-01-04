Good Day Atlanta viewer January 4, 2017

-

Dish Nation: Reality star and host of Dish Nation, Porsha Williams joins us on set to "dish" about the latest celebrity news with anchor Alyse Eady. For more information click here.

"Star" Shines Light on Atlanta Recording Scene: It's one of the most talked about new shows on television, combining the excitement and drama of the music industry with big-name stars including Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt. And in telling the story of an Atlanta girl group aspiring for superstardom, "Star" is also shining the spotlight on Atlanta's bustling recording scene.

"Star" was created by Oscar-Nominee Lee Daniels (of "Empire") and revolves around a young woman named Star (played by Jude Demorest) who joins with two other up-and-comers with dreams of taking over the music industry. Fellow Academy Award-nominee Queen Latifah plays Carlotta, who takes the young singers under her wing. "Star" not only takes place in Atlanta, it's also shot here, using many locations that will be familiar to viewers.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning getting the scoop on the show’s first season with one of its stars, Atlanta’s own Miss Lawrence.

WEB LINK: http://www.fox.com/star