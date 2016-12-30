Good Day Atlanta viewer information story on December 30, 2016

- Atlanta Police encourage safe weekend celebrations with "Think Before You Drink," social media campaign. Atlanta Police chief Erika Shields discusses the safety tips with Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady. For more information on Atlanta Police click here. For a list of events taking place this New Year's Eve weekend click here.

Pet of the day from Lifeline Animal Project in Fulton County. For more information click here.

Houseplants for a healthy New Year with Pike Nurseries and Joanne Feldman for more information click here.