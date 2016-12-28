Good Day Atlanta viewer information story December 28, 2016

-

Oceanaire restaurant crab cake recipe just in time for the New Year with chef Chris Murphy. For today's recipe see below. For more on Oceanaire click here.

RECIPE

OCEANAIRE’S CHESAPEAKE BAY STYLE CRAB CAKES

Crabmeat, Jumbo Lump - 16 ounces

Fresh Bread, diced - 1 cup

Yellow Onion, diced – 1/4 cup

Parsley, fresh, chopped - 2 TBL

Mayonnaise - 3 Tbsp.

Dijon Mustard, Grey Poupon - 1 Tbsp.

Eggs, whole – 2 each

Worcestershire Sauce - 1 tsp.

Old Bay Seasoning – 1 tsp.

1. Drain crabmeat of excess liquid and place in a mixing bowl.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the fresh diced bread with the remaining ingredients with the aid of a wire whip.

4. Add the crab meat to the bread mixture. Fold gently with a rubber spatula to combine all ingredients.

5. Divide evenly into 4 oz portions…

6. Gently form the crab cake into a loose ball shape

8. Place cakes on a plastic lined sheet pan and cover with plastic wrap

To Bake:

1. Place clarified butter on a baking pan

2. Place crab cake on a baking pan on top of clarified butter, and brush the top of the cakes with clarified butter. Place in 450 degree oven.

3. Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked thorough, and nicely browned and crisped on top

4. Remove from oven and serve immediately with lemon and mustard sauce and/ or tartar sauce

Woodstock Clogging Team Gets Invitation to London: It will be a New Year’s Day to remember for a group of dancers from Woodstock, as the PowerTaps clogging group travels abroad to perform in the London New Year’s Day parade.

Today, a group of 36 cloggers (and family members) are heading to London after receiving the rare invitation to perform in the parade, which marches past an audience of 700,000 people and is also televised. PowerTaps, based in Woodstock under the direction of Marci Rickard, is an award-winning group which has previously been seen in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade and at Disney World, and currently holds the title of National Championship Traditional team.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken stopped by the PowerTaps studio to watch the dancers practice before they leave for London!

WEB LINK: www.powertapsclogging.com

www.lyndp.com