<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413781435-413781410">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/untitled_1561047522955_7424674_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/untitled_1561047522955_7424674_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/untitled_1561047522955_7424674_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/untitled_1561047522955_7424674_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/untitled_1561047522955_7424674_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</aside> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413781435" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - <span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;">F&B Atlanta Chef Gabriel <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Camargo" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Camargo</span> stopped by Good Day Atlanta to show us how to make Goat Cheese Tarts. </span></p> <p><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="text-align: left; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); text-transform: none; line-height: normal; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; text-decoration: none; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; orphans: 2; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; float: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: transparent;">F&B Atlanta is a French bistro, with authentic contemporary French American cuisine it specializes in small plates/bistro plates.</span></span></p> <p><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="text-align: left; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); text-transform: none; line-height: normal; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; text-decoration: none; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; orphans: 2; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; float: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: transparent;">For today's recipe see below. </span></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><b style="font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 700; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">Goat Cheese Tart recipe:</span></b></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><b style="font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 700; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">Ingredients: </span></b></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">-1/2 of a 17.3-ounce package Puff Pastry Sheets(1 sheet), thawed<br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -2 tablespoons olive oil<br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -4 large onion, cut in half and thinly sliced (about <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="4 cups" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">4 cups</span>)<br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -1/<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="4 cup" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">4 cup</span> of balsamic vinegar <br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -1/<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="4 cup" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">4 cup</span> of sugar <br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="1 cup" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">1 cup</span> thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes<br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -1 package (<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="4 ounces" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">4 ounces</span>) goat cheese (soft kind works best) <br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -1/2 Arugula <br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> -1/<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="4 cup" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">4 cup</span> of your favorite vinaigrette </span></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Assembly: </strong></span></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">1.-Unfold the pastry sheet on the work surface. Cut the puff pastry into the desire shape. Prick the center of the pastry thoroughly with a fork. <br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> Heat the oven to <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="375°F" data-grammar-rule="UNIT_SPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">375°F</span>.</span></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">2-.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Heat" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_WHITESPACE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Heat</span> the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook for 20 minutes or until golden brown, Add sugar and balsamic vinegar, stirring occasionally. Remove the skillet from the heat and let cool for 15 minutes.</span></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">3.-Spread the onions on the pastry, top with the sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese.<br style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;" /> Bake for 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. </span></span></p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"> </p> <p class="x_MsoNormal" style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;calibri&quot;,sans-serif; font-size: 14.66px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-decoration: none; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; word-spacing: 0px;"><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="border-bottom-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-bottom-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-image-outset: 0; border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-slice: 100%; border-image-source: none; border-image-width: 1; border-left-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-left-style: none; border-left-width: 0px; border-right-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-right-style: none; border-right-width: 0px; border-top-color: rgb(32, 31, 30); border-top-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); font-family: &quot;times new roman&quot;,serif; font-size: 16px; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; line-height: normal; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; padding-left: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-top: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;">4.-Finish with <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="arugula dressed with" data-grammar-rule="DRESS_WITH_IN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">arugula dressed with</span> truffle <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="vinagarette" data-wsc-lang="en_US">vinagarette</span>!</span></span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="text-align: left; color: rgb(32, 31, 30); text-transform: none; line-height: normal; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: 400; text-decoration: none; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; orphans: 2; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; float: none; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: transparent;">For more information on the restaurant <a href="http://fandbatlanta.com/">click here.</a></span></span></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- end: STORY --> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Job_search_after_college_0_7424298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Job_search_after_college_0_7424298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Job_search_after_college_0_7424298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Job_search_after_college_0_7424298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Job_search_after_college_0_7424298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Job search after college" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Landing the right job after college with Rushion McDonald</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>So you've got the degree, now what? <li>
<a href="/good-day/celebrate-cherry-season-with-chadwick-boyd-on-gda" title="Celebrate cherry season with Chadwick Boyd on GDA" data-articleId="413778732" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cherry_season_has_arrived_0_7424529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cherry_season_has_arrived_0_7424529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cherry_season_has_arrived_0_7424529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cherry_season_has_arrived_0_7424529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cherry_season_has_arrived_0_7424529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cherry season has arrived" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
<small class="copyright"></small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Celebrate cherry season with Chadwick Boyd on GDA</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:13PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Chadwick Boyd host of "Reel Food," joins us via Skype to talk cherry season which runs from June to August . He talks about how to use cherries in salads, flavored sparkling water, and in desserts. He says athletes use cherries to recover from strenuous workouts. Chadwick Boyd shares a double crust cherry pie bars, with lime zest recipe for the first time with Good Day Atlanta viewers. You can find it on the link via Instagram, @ChadwickBoyd . For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here. </p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> He talks about how to use cherries in salads, flavored sparkling water, and in desserts. He says athletes use cherries to recover from strenuous workouts. Chadwick Boyd shares a double crust cherry pie bars, with lime zest recipe for the first time with Good Day Atlanta viewers. You can find it on the link via Instagram, @ChadwickBoyd . <li>
<a href="/good-day/dax-shepard-talks-new-game-show-spin-the-wheel" title="Dax Shepard talks new game show 'Spin The Wheel'" data-articleId="413713464" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Paul_Milliken_previews__Spin_the_Wheel__0_7424290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Paul_Milliken_previews__Spin_the_Wheel__0_7424290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Paul_Milliken_previews__Spin_the_Wheel__0_7424290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Paul_Milliken_previews__Spin_the_Wheel__0_7424290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Paul_Milliken_previews__Spin_the_Wheel__0_7424290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paul Milliken previews 'Spin the Wheel'" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
<small class="copyright"></small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Dax Shepard talks new game show 'Spin The Wheel'</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:36AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>What do you get when you combine the talents of Grammy-winner Justin Timberlake with popular comedian Dax Shepard, add in a possible $20 million cash prize, and then set it all against the backdrop of a giant spinning wheel? You got television's craziest new game show, premiering tonight on FOX!</p><p>We're talking about "Spin The Wheel," which is executive produced by Timberlake and hosted by Shepard and which debuts at 9:00 p.m. tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta. The premise sounds simple – spin the giant wheel, then answer pop culture trivia questions and hopefully win the cash prize at stake. But trust us, there's nothing simple about "Spin The Wheel" – the amounts of money featured on the wheel will change throughout the episode, depending on how the contestant is doing, and strategy will play a huge part in how much money each person walks away with!</p><p>We recently traveled to New York and sat down with Dax Shepard to learn more about the show and why it's something the comedian wanted to fit into his busy schedule. </p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li> You got television’s craziest new game show, premiering tonight on FOX!</p><p>We’re talking about “Spin The Wheel,” which is executive produced by Timberlake and hosted by Shepard and which debuts at 9:00 p.m. tonight on FOX 5 Atlanta. The premise sounds simple – spin the giant wheel, then answer pop culture trivia questions and hopefully win the cash prize at stake. But trust us, there’s nothing simple about “Spin The Wheel” – the amounts of money featured on the wheel will change throughout the episode, depending on how the contestant is doing, and strategy will play a huge part in how much money each person walks away with!</p><p>We recently traveled to New York and sat down with Dax Shepard to learn more about the show and why it’s something the comedian wanted to fit into his busy schedule. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 