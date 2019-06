- F&B Atlanta Chef Gabriel Camargo stopped by Good Day Atlanta to show us how to make Goat Cheese Tarts.

F&B Atlanta is a French bistro, with authentic contemporary French American cuisine it specializes in small plates/bistro plates.

For today's recipe see below.

Goat Cheese Tart recipe:

Ingredients:

-1/2 of a 17.3-ounce package Puff Pastry Sheets(1 sheet), thawed

-2 tablespoons olive oil

-4 large onion, cut in half and thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

-1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar

-1/4 cup of sugar

-1 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes

-1 package (4 ounces) goat cheese (soft kind works best)

-1/2 Arugula

-1/4 cup of your favorite vinaigrette

Assembly:

1.-Unfold the pastry sheet on the work surface. Cut the puff pastry into the desire shape. Prick the center of the pastry thoroughly with a fork.

Heat the oven to 375°F.

2-.Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onions and cook for 20 minutes or until golden brown, Add sugar and balsamic vinegar, stirring occasionally. Remove the skillet from the heat and let cool for 15 minutes.

3.-Spread the onions on the pastry, top with the sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown.

4.-Finish with arugula dressed with truffle vinagarette!

For more information on the restaurant click here.