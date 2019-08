- Students in Georgia are heading back to school and getting them out the door in a timely fashion can be challenging.

Even getting dressed and picking out clothing in the morning can be a battle.

Stylist Robanne Schulman talks to Alyse Eady about organizing your child's closet and picking outfits the night before to make school mornings easier.

For more information on Robanne Schulman or Plaid Monkey click here.