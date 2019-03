- It's time to celebrate cooking with kids as "MasterChef Junior" gears up for another premiere.

This season, the popular kids cooking show will showcase seven contestants from Georgia including several from Atlanta.

Chef Gordon Ramsey is back as a judge and he will be joined once again with Aaron Sanchez and Christina Tosi.

For today's recipe see below. For more information on "MasterChef Junior," which airs right here on FOX 5 Atlanta, click here.

Skillet Seared Salmon with Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce and

Lemon Dill Couscous

Salmon ingredients:

4 (6 oz) skinless salmon lets (about 1-inch thick)

1/8 - 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (to taste)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp of lime

Sauce:

1/2 cup natural sour cream

2 green onions , end trimmed, roughly chopped

1/2 cup packed cilantro

1 1/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic , sliced

Instructions

For the sauce: add sour cream, green onions, cilantro, lime juice, garlic and season with salt to

taste (about 1/4 tsp). Process until cilantro has been very nely minced.

Set aside at room temperature while preparing salmon.

In a small bowl whisk together cayenne pepper, 1/2 - 3/4 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper.

Season both sides evenly. Heat a (heavy) 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add oil and once oil is shimmering add salmon (top side down rst and cook about 4 minutes,

without moving, until golden brown on bottom.

Flip and cook salmon on opposite side until salmon has cooked through, about 2 - 3 minutes

longer.

Serve warm with Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Lemon Dill Couscous

Ingredients:

1 lemon (for zesting and juicing)

1/2 cups of uncooked couscous

Freshly chopped dill (to taste)

2 tsp honey

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Olive oil (for sautéing and drizzling over nished couscous)

Salts and pepper to taste

¼ cup toasted pine nuts for garnish

1 shallot, diced nely

Instructions

Cook the couscous according to package directions. Set aside. In a sauté pan, add some olive

oil and the shallot. Cool the shallot until fragrant and translucent.

Add honey, mustard, salt and pepper, and cook. Once nished, take o the heat and stir into

the couscous. Add the zest of the lemon, and dill.

Add lemon juice and u as needed. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts and dill and enjoy.