- The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will take place in Atlanta this weekend with Duke taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ahead of the big matchup, one of the Georgia Aquarium seals predicted which team will win the game.

Sorry, Blue Devils… The marine mammal gave his “seal” of approval Tuesday morning, choosing Bama as the winner.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:30 p.m.