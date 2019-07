- We get to work early around here, so it’s not often that the Good Day feature team shows up to a location and finds people who have already been awake for hours. But this morning, we spent some time with a group of golfers who’d literally been playing all night long – and for very good reason.

Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight is an annual 24-hour golf tournament that takes place at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth. General manager Mike Maloney created the event in honor of his friend’s son, Mason, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, at the age of seven.

Mason passed away just a few short years later, but his courageous battle led to the tournament, which raises money for the Georgia chapter of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation, and SIDES. How does it raise that money? By challenging teams of two and three people to keep one ball going for 24 straight hours at TPC Sugarloaf.

We couldn’t wait to arrive at the course this morning and see how the golfers were holding up after their long night of play. Click the video player above to see more!