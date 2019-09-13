< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428635613" class="mod-wrapper Friday the 13th proves lucky for local Monster Jam fans addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/friday-the-13th-proves-lucky-for-local-monster-jam-fans" addthis:title="Friday the 13th proves lucky for local Monster Jam fans"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428635613.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428635613");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428635613_428668024_114020"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428635613_428668024_114020";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428668024","video":"604766","title":"Monster%20Jam%20rolls%20into%20Gwinnett%27s%20Infinite%20energy%20center","caption":"Monster%20Jam%20rolls%20into%20Gwinnett%27s%20Infinite%20energy%20center","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FMonster_Jam_rolls_into_Gwinnett_s_Infini_0_7656193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FMonster_Jam_rolls_into_Gwinnett_s_Infinite_energ_604766_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662996019%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DrMXDKKMcpMxhtMuFQtnamPaNA0A","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Ffriday-the-13th-proves-lucky-for-local-monster-jam-fans"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 11:20AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428635613_428668024_114020",video:"604766",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Monster_Jam_rolls_into_Gwinnett_s_Infini_0_7656193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Monster%2520Jam%2520rolls%2520into%2520Gwinnett%2527s%2520Infinite%2520energy%2520center",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/13/Monster_Jam_rolls_into_Gwinnett_s_Infinite_energ_604766_1800.mp4?Expires=1662996019&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rMXDKKMcpMxhtMuFQtnamPaNA0A",eventLabel:"Monster%20Jam%20rolls%20into%20Gwinnett%27s%20Infinite%20energy%20center-428668024",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Ffriday-the-13th-proves-lucky-for-local-monster-jam-fans"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Sep 13 2019 06:09AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 11:20AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 11:27AM EDT class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428635613-428657976"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428635613-428657976" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263_7656094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428635613" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>DULUTH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">A pack of loud, powerful, and very mean monsters is about to take over Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena — and what better day for the invasion than Friday the 13th?</p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><a href="http://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/">Monster Jam</a> roars into the Metro Atlanta venue for the first time this weekend, bringing eight of the sport’s top trucks to the dirt-filled floor for three days of donuts, wheelies, and high-flying action. Part of the Triple Threat series, the weekend’s action kicks off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and continues with two shows on Saturday (at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) and the grand finale Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Scheduled to appear are iconic trucks Grave Digger (driven by Krysten Anderson), El Toro Loco (with Mark List behind the wheel), and Alien Invasion (steered by Bernard Lyght) among others.</p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">So…never been to a Monster Jam event? Well, let’s try to explain this. Imagine a bunch of massive, 12,000-pound machines racing around indoors at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Oh, and did we mention the monster trucks go flying through the air with the kind of weightlessness usually seen in outer space?</p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">Tickets for <a href="http://www.infiniteenergycenter.com/events/detail/monster-jam">this weekend’s Monster Jam</a> start at $20, and doors open an hour before each show. There will also be pit parties at 10:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, giving fans unprecedented access to the trucks and drivers; pit party passes also start at $20. </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in">We’ve spent many mornings playing in the dirt with monster trucks — but we couldn’t pass up the chance to do it at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena. More Good Day Stories

Darlene McCoy gives viewers tips on becoming a great neighbor

Posted Sep 13 2019 02:15PM EDT

Atlanta's population continues to grow. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_with_tips_o_0_7656362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_with_tips_o_0_7656362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_with_tips_o_0_7656362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_with_tips_o_0_7656362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_with_tips_o_0_7656362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Praise 102.5's Darlene McCoy with tips on being a good neighbor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Darlene McCoy gives viewers tips on becoming a great neighbor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta's population continues to grow. Folks from different cities and states are now calling the peach state their home. Praise 102.5's Darlene McCoy gives tips on how you can make your neighbors feel welcome, and enjoy where they live.</p><p>In the days of technology it's so easy to not communicate with others face to face. Some would rather chat on social media, or text. It may be best to actually speak to your neighbors so you all are familiar with each other and your surroundings in the area.</p><p>Darlene says she believes knowing your neighbors adds value because they can become your extended family. Here are some tips she recommends for getting to know your neighbors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/atlanta-falcons-rise-up-for-kickoff-rally-the-dirty-bird-returns" title="Atlanta Falcons Rise Up for kickoff rally, the Dirty Bird returns" data-articleId="428677662" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Falcons_gear_up_for_pep_rally_before_hom_0_7656280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Falcons_gear_up_for_pep_rally_before_hom_0_7656280_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Falcons_gear_up_for_pep_rally_before_hom_0_7656280_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Falcons_gear_up_for_pep_rally_before_hom_0_7656280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Falcons_gear_up_for_pep_rally_before_hom_0_7656280_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Falcons gear up for pep rally before home opener" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta Falcons Rise Up for kickoff rally, the Dirty Bird returns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 01:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's Falcons Friday! And to prepare for the team's 2019 home opener at Mercedes-Benz stadium.</p><p>The Falcons are hosting a kickoff rally Friday night, where fans can hang out with Falcons cheerleaders, Freddie the Falcon, and Falcons legends. The event will also feature a special performance from Hip Hop artist Bone Crusher. </p><p>The rally is happening at Atlantic Station, and is free and open to the public.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-september-13-2019" title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 13, 2019" data-articleId="428673245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720_1561384371927.jpg_7435155_ver1.0_1280_720_1561733942834.jpg_7453850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 13, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Friday the 13th proves lucky for local Monster Jam fans : A pack of loud, powerful, and very mean monsters is about to take over Duluth’s Infinite Energy Arena — and what better day for the invasion than Friday the 13th ?</p><p> </p><p>Monster Jam roars into the Metro Atlanta venue for the first time ever this weekend, bringing eight of the sport’s top trucks to the dirt-filled floor for three days of donuts, wheelies, and high-flying action. Part of the Triple Threat series, the weekend's action kicks off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and continues with two shows on Saturday (at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) and the grand finale Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Scheduled to appear are iconic trucks Grave Digger (driven by Krysten Anderson), El Toro Loco (with Mark List behind the wheel), and Alien Invasion (steered by Bernard Lyght ) among others. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images)" title="1082213694_1568385478399-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/friday-the-13th-proves-lucky-for-local-monster-jam-fans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="EEWZKd4XsAMyMJp_1568383820263.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Friday the 13th proves lucky for local Monster Jam fans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/the-cost-of-recovering-a-towed-vehicle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Parking in a no parking zone can be a very pricey mistake." title="No parking misfortune"/> </figure> <h3>The cost of recovering a towed vehicle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 