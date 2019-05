- Television's top cooking show is celebrating a major milestone Wednesday, as "MasterChef" returns for a 10th season right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Gordon Ramsay returns to the show he made famous, along with award-winning chef Aarón Sánchez, restauranteur Joe Bastianich, and a whole new group of contestants heating up the kitchen in hopes of winning the grand prize (including three from Georgia).

We recently traveled to New York and sat down with Aarón Sánchez to get the scoop on "MasterChef" Season 10. And, of course, along with talking food ... we also engaged in a little healthy trash-talk surrounding the chef's favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints!

Click the video player above to see more – and catch "MasterChef" Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on FOX 5.