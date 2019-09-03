< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Former Atlanta Falcon Karon Joseph Riley talks transition from the field to the TV Former Atlanta Falcon Karon Joseph Riley talks transition from the field to the TV addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/former-atlanta-falcon-karon-joseph-riley-talks-transition-from-the-field-to-the-tv" addthis:title="Former Atlanta Falcon Karon Joseph Riley talks transition from the field to the TV"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427123534.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427123534");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427123534_427083141_110205"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_427123534_427083141_110205";this.videosJson='[{"id":"427083141","video":"601135","title":"Former%20Falcon%20turned%20actor","caption":"Former%20Falcon%20turned%20actor","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FFormer_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F03%2FFormer_Falcon_turned_actor_601135_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662128941%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D0UwYDCM8IzTOwpDTpaGp2vg7u5E","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fformer-atlanta-falcon-karon-joseph-riley-talks-transition-from-the-field-to-the-tv"}},"createDate":"Sep Sep 03 2019 10:29AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_427123534_427083141_110205",video:"601135",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Former%2520Falcon%2520turned%2520actor",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_601135_1800.mp4?Expires=1662128941&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0UwYDCM8IzTOwpDTpaGp2vg7u5E",eventLabel:"Former%20Falcon%20turned%20actor-427083141",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fformer-atlanta-falcon-karon-joseph-riley-talks-transition-from-the-field-to-the-tv"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Sep 03 2019 02:29PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 03 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 01:03PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427123534-427083126" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Former_Falcon_turned_actor_0_7634451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Karon Joseph Riley is a former NFL football player, turned tv star. Karon was drafted in 2001 and played through 2006. He played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2003-2004 season.

After hanging up his cleats for good in 2008, Karon was bitten by the acting bug and took his talents to the small screen. He currently has a recurring role on OWN Network's "Ambitions," as well as TV One's "Saints & Sinners."

Not only is he into acting, but also philanthropy as well, as he is preparing to launch his foundation for Sickle Cell disease.

For more information on Karon Joseph Riley you can follow him on Instagram @KaronJosephRiley More Good Day Stories

Hitmaker Jazze Pha on Good Day Atlanta

Chadwick Boyd breaks down Pho vs. Ramen on Good Day Atlanta

Hot 107.9's Reec Swiney talks latest news after Kevin Hart's car accident

R&B singer Major stops by Good Day Atlanta data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Hitmaker_Jazze_Pha_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7640858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Hitmaker_Jazze_Pha_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7640858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Hitmaker_Jazze_Pha_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7640858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Hitmaker_Jazze_Pha_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7640858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Hitmaker_Jazze_Pha_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7640858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hitmaker Jazze Pha on Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hitmaker Jazze Pha on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span Record producer and rapper, Jazze Pha has been making hits for more than two decades.

The Atlanta based hit-maker has worked with everyone from 2Pac, Ludacris, Ti.I, Lil Wayne and Ciara. Now he is being honored for his career in the music industry. He will receive the Vanguard Award at the RIDE Conference this weekend, put on by Rolling Out Magazine. He stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the honor and his career.

Munson Steed joined Jazze Pha on set he is the owner and publisher of Rolling Out Magazine, and he talks about how the RIDE conference a two-day conference designed to provide access to tools, insights, information, and resources to African American leaders and professionals with a focus on business, entertainment, technology, and thought-leadership. He says that when it comes to satisfying, cheap eats, Pho and Ramen are the way to go. From quick, on the go-to late-night outs, both are delicious soups that nearly anyone can get. So what is the difference? </p><p>Chadwick Boyd "soups" it up for us. See his breakdown below. </p><p>Fuh is Vietnamese. Ramen is Japanese. He's expected to undergo physical therapy to help recover.</p><p>Police say Kevin was riding in the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it ran off the road. The accident is still under investigation. Some of Reidsville High School football players surprised Caleb who was eating lunch alone on his first day of freshman year, by having lunch with him. (Photo by Reidsville Football) Kemp signs September is National Recovery Month proclamation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-vacations-celebrates-its-20-millionth-customer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/V%20DELTA%20VACATION%20SURPRISE%205P%20_WAGA751f_146.mxf_00.00.07.09_1567723723658.png_7641632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/V%20DELTA%20VACATION%20SURPRISE%205P%20_WAGA751f_146.mxf_00.00.07.09_1567723723658.png_7641632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/V%20DELTA%20VACATION%20SURPRISE%205P%20_WAGA751f_146.mxf_00.00.07.09_1567723723658.png_7641632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/V%20DELTA%20VACATION%20SURPRISE%205P%20_WAGA751f_146.mxf_00.00.07.09_1567723723658.png_7641632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/V%20DELTA%20VACATION%20SURPRISE%205P%20_WAGA751f_146.mxf_00.00.07.09_1567723723658.png_7641632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta Vacations celebrates its 20 millionth customer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/staffing-shortage-at-atlanta-s-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Airport_experiencing_staffing_shortage_0_7641613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Airport_experiencing_staffing_shortage_0_7641613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Airport_experiencing_staffing_shortage_0_7641613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Airport_experiencing_staffing_shortage_0_7641613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/Airport_experiencing_staffing_shortage_0_7641613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Staffing shortage at Atlanta's airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/high-5-sports/game-of-the-week-roswell-vs-centennial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/XAVC-L50%20Proxy%201280x720%209Mbps_21564.MXF.00_50_49_42.Still001_1567720456201.jpg_7641503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/XAVC-L50%20Proxy%201280x720%209Mbps_21564.MXF.00_50_49_42.Still001_1567720456201.jpg_7641503_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/XAVC-L50%20Proxy%201280x720%209Mbps_21564.MXF.00_50_49_42.Still001_1567720456201.jpg_7641503_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/XAVC-L50%20Proxy%201280x720%209Mbps_21564.MXF.00_50_49_42.Still001_1567720456201.jpg_7641503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/05/XAVC-L50%20Proxy%201280x720%209Mbps_21564.MXF.00_50_49_42.Still001_1567720456201.jpg_7641503_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Game of the Week: Roswell vs. Centennial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nobody-will-eat-lunch-with-me-upperclassmen-befriend-high-school-freshman-eating-alone-on-1st-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Caleb_1567719564808_7641365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Caleb_1567719564808_7641365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Caleb_1567719564808_7641365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Caleb_1567719564808_7641365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Caleb_1567719564808_7641365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some&#x20;of&#x20;Reidsville&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;High&#x20;School&#x20;football&#x20;players&#x20;surprised&#x20;Caleb&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;eating&#x20;lunch&#x20;alone&#x20;on&#x20;his&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;of&#x20;freshman&#x20;year&#x2c;&#x20;by&#x20;having&#x20;lunch&#x20;with&#x20;him&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Reidsville&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Football&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 