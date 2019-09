- Karon Joseph Riley is a former NFL football player, turned tv star. Karon was drafted in 2001 and played through 2006. He played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2003-2004 season.

After hanging up his cleats for good in 2008, Karon was bitten by the acting bug and took his talents to the small screen. He currently has a recurring role on OWN Network's "Ambitions," as well as TV One's "Saints & Sinners."

Not only is he into acting, but also philanthropy as well, as he is preparing to launch his foundation for Sickle Cell disease.

For more information on Karon Joseph Riley you can follow him on Instagram @KaronJosephRiley