- It's summertime and you know what that means... Food Truck Fridays at FOX 5!

Friday morning, The Hoagie Shack food truck stopped by Good Day Atlanta to share some of their good food, good vibes, and also provided us with a mini history museum of Atlanta.

The Hoagie Shack started in southwest Atlanta two years ago on the corner of Fairburn Road and Campbellton Road on a smoker. They grew quickly by making customers very happy with their great food. The Hoagie Shack team has since upgraded into the trailer that was featured on Good Day Friday morning.

To find the menu and more information on The Hoagie Shack food truck, click here.