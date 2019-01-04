Five healthy breakfast options to try in the New Year

- Cafe West Express owner Tammy Stokes stops by with ideas to start your day off right.

Check out her five healthy breakfast recommendations:

Smoothie: A smoothie is a great way to get your fruit servings in. Fruit is an important part of a healthy diet. Combine your favorite berries and a half a cup of plant milk for a healthy, antioxidant-rich breakfast.

Green Juice + a handful of nuts: A great breakfast for those who aren’t hungry in the morning. Green juice is rich in nutrients and the healthy fat from the nuts will sustain your energy and help you absorb the fat soluble vitamins.

Avocado Toast: Avocado toast is all the rage. You can keep it simple or jazz is up with your favorite toppings. Use a healthy bread like sprouted grains.

High Protein Eggs: Remove the yolk from a hard boiled egg and replace it with a high fiber, antioxidant rich hummus. The fiber and protein with keep you satisfied for hours. Great after a workout.

Life Porridge: No ordinary oatmeal. It’s packed with cholesterol lowering fiber from oats, omega 3 fats from ground flax, glucose stabilizing cinnamon and it’s hearty and delicious.

AVOCADO TOAST:

1 slice of sprouted grain bread or your favorite gluten free bread, toasted

1/2 of a small avocado, pitted and roughly mashed

1/4 teaspoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon hemp seeds

1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric

pinch of sea salt

ground black pepper

Spread the mashed avocado onto the toasted bread. Top with the seeds, turmeric, salt and pepper.

LIFE PORRIDGE

2 cups water

1/2 cup steel cut oats

1/4 cup whole oats

2 tablespoons oat bran

1 tablespoon ground flax

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup mixed berries

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (optional)

Bring water to a boil. Add steel cut oats and cook on low-medium heat for 15 minutes. Add whole oats and simmer on low for another 5 minutes. Remove the porridge from heat. Add the oat bran, ground flax and cinnamon. Stir to evenly mix together.

Add frozen berries after oats are fully cooked or add fresh berries at the end of the cooking process.

Top with 1 tablespoon chopped nuts.

Serving size is 3/4 cup. Store the rest in an air tight container in the refrigerator. Keeps for 1 week.