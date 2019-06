You’ve seen them on TV, and – let’s be honest – you wondered if what you were watching was truth or just science fiction. Now, the jaw-dropping “stars” of Nat Geo’s Monster Fish are making their way to Metro Atlanta – and they’re ready to prove to everyone that they are absolutely real.

Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants is a special, limited-time-only exhibit from National Geographic opening at Fernbank Museum of Natural History opening this Saturday, June 8th, and continuing through the summer. Aquatic ecologist and show host Zeb Hogan serves as the exhibit’s “virtual guide,” leading visitors to some of the deepest and most mysterious river basins in the world, in search of the largest freshwater fish known to man. Monster Fish uses incredible life-sized models, videos, and interactive elements to tell the stories of these river giants and explore the important links between man and fish throughout history.

Again, Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants opens Saturday and runs through August 18th at Fernbank Museum of Natural History, located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta. Museum admission is $20 for adults, $19 for seniors (ages 65 and older), and $18 for children ages three to 12. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

We consider ourselves pretty experienced explorers here on the Good Day feature team, so the idea of visiting six continents (without ever leaving Atlanta) sounded too good to be true. We spent the morning at Fernbank Museum getting a special sneak peek at this monstrous new exhibit!