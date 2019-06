- The 8th annual Dunwoody Restaurant Week kicks off this Saturday. The event highlights top restaurants in the area while bringing together the community through culinary experiences.

Several restaurants will participate in the event and will have special deals available to the public.

To help commemorate this year's event, executive chef Patric Good from Vino Venue visited the Good Day Atlanta kitchen and shared a Gazpacho recipe.

For more information on Dunwoody Restaurant week and other restaurants that will be participating click here.