- Executive chef Ryder Zetts from Ford Fry Restaurants stops by for a lesson on how to cook up Superica style duck tacos.

Superica's 2019 live music series at Krog Street Market kicks off this week.

For today's recipe see below. For more on Superica click here.

Mole Rojo braised duck tacos, serves four people

4 ea. duck legs, skin removed and set aside in the freezer

salt and pepper to taste

4 T canola oil

6 oz. red mole paste from a Latin market

12 oz. canned crushed tomatoes

16 oz. chicken stock

Sour orange slaw

1 head green cabbage

1 ea. red onion

2 cups sour orange juice from a Latin market

1 T chili flakes

2 T salt

1 T dried Mexican oregano

1/4 cup canola oil

Crispy mole bits

1/2 cup toasted almonds, cracked

4 T toasted sesame seeds

rendered duck cracklings from legs (crispy fried skin, recipe below)

1 T minced garlic

1 T sea salt

1 t fresh ground black pepper

For garnish

1 pack corn tortillas

1 ea. avocado, cut into wedges

2 ea. limes cut into wedges

1 bunch cilantro leaves

1 bunch radishes

Recipe:

Preparing the duck:

Season the duck legs with salt and pepper and sear in a casserole style pot with canola oil until dark brown. Place the mole paste, tomatoes and chicken stock in a blender, blend until smooth. Add mole mixture to the pot with the duck legs, bring to a simmer, cover and cook over low heat for 2 hours. NOTE: The duck should be barely simmering and fall off the bone easily when done. When the duck is cool enough to handle, remove the bones, shred the meat and return to the pot to keep warm.

Preparing the slaw:

Slice the red onion very thin using a sharp knife. Bring the sour orange juice, chili flakes, salt, oregano and canola oil to a boil and pour over the onions. Set this mixture aside. Slice the cabbage very thin using the same technique as the onion. Mix the marinated onion and cabbage together, season with salt and set aside.

Preparing the mole bits:

Finely chop the frozen duck skin with a sharp knife and gently fry in a dry pan until bubbly and brown. Drain the skin and mix with the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Preparing the tacos: