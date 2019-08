- It's been 5 years since Dr. Meria Carstarphen has been Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. She stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about what's new for the 2019- 2020 school year, as well as to mention how students and parents can attend the massive Back to School Bash. Dr. Carstarphen says she's expecting to serve around 10,000 students and parents at this year's back to school event.

While speaking with Alyse, Dr. Carstarphen also mentioned how Atlanta Public Schools will offer free breakfast, and lunch for all students this school year. Now that she's entering her 6 year as superintendent, Dr. Carstarphen says she's looking forward to the school year, and bringing forth more positive change. For more information on the APS Back to School Event click here.