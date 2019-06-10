< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411742230" data-article-version="1.0">Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411742230" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" data-title="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" addthis:title="Disney's Doc McStuffins takes over Children's Museum of Atlanta"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411742230.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411742230");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411742230_411759882_160097"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411742230_411759882_160097";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411759882","video":"572904","title":"Doc%20McStuffins%20takes%20over%20Children%E2%80%99s%20Museum%20of%20Atlanta","caption":"Doc%20McStuffins%20takes%20over%20Children%E2%80%99s%20Museum%20of%20Atlanta","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FDoc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FDoc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_Museum_of_572904_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654779324%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DnwqqHiosTvMQnmwV93x9sE-W9Hg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fdisneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 08:55AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411742230_411759882_160097",video:"572904",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_M_0_7369478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Doc%2520McStuffins%2520takes%2520over%2520Children%25E2%2580%2599s%2520Museum%2520of%2520Atlanta",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/Doc_McStuffins_takes_over_Children___s_Museum_of_572904_1800.mp4?Expires=1654779324&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nwqqHiosTvMQnmwV93x9sE-W9Hg",eventLabel:"Doc%20McStuffins%20takes%20over%20Children%E2%80%99s%20Museum%20of%20Atlanta-411759882",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fdisneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jun 10 2019 05:35AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 08:55AM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 08:58AM EDT <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins2_061019%20copy_1560171488116.jpg_7369646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAGA_DocMcStuffins2_061019 copy_1560171488116.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins3_061019_1560171485709_7369644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WAGA_DocMcStuffins3_061019_1560171485709.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411742230-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins2_061019%20copy_1560171488116.jpg_7369646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins2_061019 url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins2_061019%20copy_1560171488116.jpg_7369646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins2_061019 copy_1560171488116.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins3_061019_1560171485709_7369644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_DocMcStuffins3_061019_1560171485709.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" data-title="Doc McStuffins takes over Atlanta museum" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta" addthis:title="Doc McStuffins takes over Atlanta museum" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Milliken\x2cGood\x20Day\x20Atlanta\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411742230" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411742230' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/good-day/celebrating-national-doughnut-day-at-five-daughters-bakery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/National_Doughnut_Day_deals_and_freebies_0_7352225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Five Daughters Bakery</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fernbank-museum-lures-monsters-for-new-exhibit"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_MonsterFish_060619_1559824003831_7358490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Fernbank's 'Monster Fish'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/butterflies-soar-at-new-dahlonega-refuge"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/WAGA_Butterflies_060519_1559739193442_7353949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Butterflies soar at new Dahlonega refuge</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/atlanta-man-uses-the-force-to-realize-comic-book-dream"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/WAGA_StarWarsAdventures_060419_1559653385201_7350091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man uses the 'Force' to realize comic book ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - She's one of television's biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney’s Doc McStuffins is setting up her own “clinic” at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons.</p><p><a href="https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/exhibits/traveling-exhibits/doc-mcstuffins-the-exhibit/">Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit</a> officially opened June 8 and runs through Sept. 8 at the <a href="https://childrensmuseumatlanta.org/">Children’s Museum of Atlanta</a>, bringing the animated character’s backyard clinic to life. </p><p>Young visitors will get the chance to “assist” Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc’s assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit. </p><p>Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit temporarily joins the museum’s other popular attractions, including Fundamentally Food (where kids can shop and cook!) and Gateway to the World, which allows young explorers to visit the world’s continents without ever leaving Atlanta. </p><p>The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW in Downtown Atlanta and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pricing varies by day, but discounts are available when purchasing online.</p><p>The Good Day feature team never turns down a chance to spent time at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta – so we spent the morning there making new friends and exploring the wild world of Disney’s most famous kid doctor!</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 