- She’s one of television’s biggest stars, inspiring countless kids to follow their dreams and stay healthy while doing it! Now, Disney’s Doc McStuffins is setting up her own “clinic” at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, letting her biggest fans explore her world and learn some valuable life lessons.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit officially opened June 8 and runs through Sept. 8 at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, bringing the animated character’s backyard clinic to life.

Young visitors will get the chance to “assist” Doc at the McStuffins Toy Hospital and explore interactive areas including the Nursery, Pet Vet, and Emergency Room. Along with Doc, show characters including Lambie (the sweetheart of a stuffed lamb), Stuffy (the blue dragon), and Hallie (Doc’s assistant, who happens to be a stuffed hippo) all make appearances in the special exhibit.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit temporarily joins the museum’s other popular attractions, including Fundamentally Food (where kids can shop and cook!) and Gateway to the World, which allows young explorers to visit the world’s continents without ever leaving Atlanta.

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW in Downtown Atlanta and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pricing varies by day, but discounts are available when purchasing online.

The Good Day feature team never turns down a chance to spent time at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta – so we spent the morning there making new friends and exploring the wild world of Disney’s most famous kid doctor!