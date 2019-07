Family is everything, and when a new baby is on the way the joy is overwhelming. So, how can expectant mothers and family members bond with the new bundle of joy before he or she arrives?

Mother, national recording artist, author, actress, and radio personality Darlene McCoy from Praise 102.5 joined Good Day Atlanta Friday morning and talked with Portia Bruner about the topic.

For more information on Darlene McCoy or Praise 102.5 click here.