- Atlanta's culinary and sports worlds will collide at the inaugural Provisions With A Purpose "Jerseys and Jeans" event.

Some of Atlanta's best chefs will be cooking up dishes and athletes from the Hawks, Falcons, Dream and Atlanta United will be on hand to celebrate. The event will benefit the March of Dimes.

On Good Day, American Cut's chef John Adamson joined Cory Moss from March of Dimes along with Michelle and Mikyle from the Atlanta Falcons cheerleading team to preview the event.

Adamson shared a tuna poke recipe with viewers to try at home.

Provisions With A Purpose is taking place Saturday at 7 p.m. at The College Football Hall of Fame. For more on the event click here.

For today's recipe from American Cut's Chef John Adamson see below.

Tuna Poke recipe

Sushi grade tuna -4oz

GF Soy sauce - .5oz

Toasted sesame oil - .25oz

Avocado - 1/2

White peaches - 2oz

Thai Chilies - 1/10 of a pepper minced

Toasted Sesame seeds - 1tsp

Micro Cilantro - 1tsp

Salt to taste

Method: