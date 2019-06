- It's a globally-renown hotel chain and this year marks something big for the Hilton brand.

The Hilton hotels are turning 100, and Atlanta's own downtown Hilton is joining in the celebration.

Chef Stephanie Alderete of Hilton's restaurant, Nikolai's Roof, stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the centennial celebration and she shared her Eggs Benedict recipe.

For more information click here.

Hilton Eggs Benedict Recipe

Hollandaise

2 egg yolk

2 oz white wine vinegar

1 tbsp water

½ lemon

8 oz clarified butter, warmed

Salt and pepper to taste

Place egg yolk, water, and vinegar in a stainless steel bowl. Place over double boiler and whisk. Whisk continually for 3-5 minutes, until the eggs are pale and have doubled in size. Remove from double boiler. Add juice of half a lemon. While whisking, slowly add in the clarified butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm until service.

Poached eggs

4 eggs

32 oz water

2 oz white vinegar

Bring saucepan filled with water to a simmer. Add vinegar. Place eggs in water using a small bowl and cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on preferred doneness. Remove from water and serve immediately.

To assemble

4 English muffin halves, buttered and toasted

4 Canadian bacon slices, warmed

Place bacon slice on English muffin. Place 1 egg on each English muffin half and top with hollandaise. Serve immediately.