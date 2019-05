- Most fans know him as "Whisperin' Bill," and from his classic hits "Still," "Mamma Sang A Song," and "I May Never Find Heaven."

He's a four-time Grammy nominee and is currently working on his 72 studio album. Country music legend Bill Anderson grew up in Georgia and studied journalism at the University of Georgia.

He stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about how he is giving back in a small Georgia town that is near and dear to his heart.

Anderson explains that he got his music start in Commerce, Georgia and he has had a scholarship endowed in his name.

Bill Anderson will be returning to his home state in June and will perform on June 28 - 30, 2019.

For more information on "Whisperin Bill" will perform click here.