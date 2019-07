- Chef Kelli Ferrell brings some delicious recipes to Good Day Atlanta. Kelli and her husband Mark are the founder and owners of Nana's Chicken and Waffles. They bring Louisiana/Maryland style cuisine to Atlanta. Of course, given the restaurant's name, customers will expect some true southern chicken and waffles, and the menu at Nana's features five types of waffles, ranging from malted traditional to red velvet. Chef Kelli's cookbook "Kooking with Kelli" will also be released later this month on July 17. That same day she will appear on an episode of Guy's Grocery Games on The Food Network. For today's recipes featured in the segment check below.

WAFFLE

Waffle Ingredients:

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 4 tbsp sugar

• 4 tsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/2 cups milk or buttermilk

• 6 tbsp melted unsalted butter

• 2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

• Preheat waffle iron. Gently coat with nonstick baking spray.

• In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

• Whisk the two eggs into the milk until well combined.

• Pour the wet ingredients (butter, milk/egg mixture, vanilla) into the well of

the dry ingredients and whisk until blended. (Note: the batter will be

slightly lumpy, do not over-mix.)

• Scoop the batter into the preheated waffle iron and cook until the waffles

are golden brown and crisp

Sprinkle with confection sugar & whip cream **Kooking Tip- I love topping my waffles with fresh fruit

CHICKEN:

Chicken Ingredients:

Prep Time 40min Cook Time 20min

10 whole chicken wings, washed and pat dry 2 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons ground black pepper

1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon of Nana's Seasoning/ uncle butch creole seasoning 1 teaspoon of paprika

3 cups of All purpose Flour

parsley (pinch)

Directions:

Canola oil for frying (how ever much it take to fill frying pan or fryer) Instructions

-Mix buttermilk, salt, pepper, nana's seasoning, and garlic powder in a larger bowl. Then add chicken wings to mixture cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

-Mix paprika with the flour in a medium bowl with a baking sheet next to it.

-Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, then dip each chicken wing in flour, coating well, and shaking off excessive flour

-Add 1/2 to 3/4 inch oil to a large cast iron skillet or table top fryer. Heat to approximately 365 degrees F. Gently place chicken wings in hot oil. Cover, and fry until golden, turning once (use tongs), 15 to 20 minutes.

-Lift the finish pieces of chicken out of the oil and transfer to a paper-towel lined plate or baking sheet

COBBLER STYLE TOPPING

Kelli Cobbler Style Waffle Topping

Ingredients

• 6 each peaches the fresher the better

• 2 Tbsp lemon juice

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 4 Tbsp unsalted butter

• 1 tsp vanilla extract pure

• 1 tsp cornstarch

Directions:

Pit peaches and cut into wedge slices.

In a medium pan on medium low heat, add butter, toss in peaches, lemon juice, brown sugar, salt, and cornstarch, let simmer until tender.

Remove from stove and sit for 5 to 7 minutes

Top waffles with confection sugar, caramelized peaches, & whipped cream

** Kooking Tip- Top with graham cracker crumbles

BANANA PUDDING STYLE TOPPING

Banana Pudding Waffle Topping Ingredients:

1 package Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix

2 cup 2% milk cold

1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 oz

1 tablespoon vanilla

12 oz cool whip defrosted

1 box vanilla wafers 12 oz

3-4 medium bananas

Directions: