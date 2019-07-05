< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cooking with Chef Kelli Ferrell Jul 05 2019 11:26AM EDT 05 2019 11:26AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416264333_416435392_190736",video:"581474",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Cooking%2520with%2520Chef%2520Kelli%2520Ferrell",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_581474_1800.mp4?Expires=1656948376&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TFTHOovsPhU4olkfTUjC67X5V98",eventLabel:"Cooking%20with%20Chef%20Kelli%20Ferrell-416435392",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-with-chef-kelli-ferrell"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Good Day Atlanta
Posted Jul 04 2019 09:27AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 11:26AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 11:32AM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416264333-416435377" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/05/Cooking_with_Chef_Kelli_Ferrell_0_7478614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416264333" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (Fox 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Chef Kelli Ferrell brings some delicious recipes to Good Day Atlanta. Kelli and her husband Mark are the founder and owners of Nana's Chicken and Waffles. They bring Louisiana/Maryland style cuisine to Atlanta. Of course, given the restaurant's name, customers will expect some true southern chicken and waffles, and the menu at Nana's features five types of waffles, ranging from malted traditional to red velvet. Chef Kelli's cookbook "Kooking with Kelli" will also be released later this month on July 17. That same day she will appear on an episode of Guy's Grocery Games on The Food Network. For today's recipes featured in the segment check below.</p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b><u><span style="color:red">WAFFLE</span></u></b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Waffle Ingredients</b>:</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 2 cups all-purpose flour</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 4 tbsp sugar</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 4 tsp baking powder</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 1/2 tsp salt</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 2 eggs</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 1 1/2 cups milk or buttermilk</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 6 tbsp melted unsalted butter</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 2 tsp vanilla extract</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Directions:</b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• Preheat waffle iron. Gently coat with nonstick baking spray.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• Whisk the two eggs into the milk until well combined.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• Pour the wet ingredients (butter, milk/egg mixture, vanilla) into the well of</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">the dry ingredients and whisk until blended. (Note: the batter will be</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">slightly lumpy, do not over-mix.)</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• Scoop the batter into the preheated waffle iron and cook until the waffles</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">are golden brown and crisp</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Sprinkle with confection sugar & whip cream **Kooking Tip- I love topping my waffles with fresh fruit</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b><u><span style="color:red">CHICKEN: </span></u></b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Chicken Ingredients:</b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Prep Time 40min Cook Time 20min</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">10 whole chicken wings, washed and pat dry 2 cups buttermilk</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 tablespoon kosher salt</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 tablespoons ground black pepper</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1/2 tablespoon of Nana's Seasoning/ uncle butch creole seasoning 1 teaspoon of paprika</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">3 cups of All purpose Flour</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">parsley (pinch)</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Directions:</b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Canola oil for frying (how ever much it take to fill frying pan or fryer) Instructions</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">-Mix buttermilk, salt, pepper, nana's seasoning, and garlic powder in a larger bowl. Then add chicken wings to mixture cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">-Mix paprika with the flour in a medium bowl with a baking sheet next to it.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">-Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, then dip each chicken wing in flour, coating well, and shaking off excessive flour</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">-Add 1/2 to 3/4 inch oil to a large cast iron skillet or table top fryer. Heat to approximately 365 degrees F. Gently place chicken wings in hot oil. Cover, and fry until golden, turning once (use tongs), 15 to 20 minutes.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">-Lift the finish pieces of chicken out of the oil and transfer to a paper-towel lined plate or baking sheet</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b><u><span style="color:red">COBBLER STYLE TOPPING</span></u></b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Kelli Cobbler Style Waffle Topping</b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Ingredients</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 6 each peaches the fresher the better</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 2 Tbsp lemon juice</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 1/2 cup brown sugar</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 1/2 tsp kosher salt</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 4 Tbsp unsalted butter</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 1 tsp vanilla extract pure</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">• 1 tsp cornstarch</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Directions:</b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Pit peaches and cut into wedge slices.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">In a medium pan on medium low heat, add butter, toss in peaches, lemon juice, brown sugar, salt, and cornstarch, let simmer until tender.</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Remove from stove and sit for 5 to 7 minutes</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Top waffles with confection sugar, caramelized peaches, & whipped cream </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">** Kooking Tip- Top with graham cracker crumbles</span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b><u><span style="color:red">BANANA PUDDING STYLE TOPPING</span></u></b></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"> </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Banana Pudding Waffle Topping Ingredients:</b></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 package Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix </span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">2 cup 2% milk cold</span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 oz</span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 tablespoon vanilla</span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">12 oz cool whip defrosted</span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">1 box vanilla wafers 12 oz</span></span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">3-4 medium bananas</span></span></span></li> </ul> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><b>Directions:</b></span></span></p> <ul> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">In a large mixing bowl, whisk pudding mix and 2% milk for 2 minutes until slightly thickened.</span></span></li> <li style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif">Stir in sweetened condensed milk until smooth. Stir in vanilla. 