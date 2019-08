- From one woman’s two-car garage to a pair of giant buildings at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, a popular children’s consignment sale has grown up right along with the families it serves.

This week, Kidsignments celebrates 25 years of selling gently-used items for children, including clothes, toys, books, and furniture.

The semi-annual event happens every spring and fall – and this time of year, the sale specifically focuses on back-to-school necessities along with Halloween costumes and even early holiday shopping. So…what does it take to put together one of the largest events of its kind in the nation? Well, it starts with our friend Jeri Lynn, who envisioned Kidsignments as a way for her friends and neighbors to save money while taking care of their young children.

A quarter of a century later, those “friends and neighbors” have grown into a network of more than a thousand sellers and crowds of people who line up hours before the sale begins in anticipation of shopping and saving.

This year’s Fall Kidsignments Sale opened to the public Tuesday morning, and continues through Saturday.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday – and added discounts kick in for many items toward the end of the week.

The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Now, if you’ve never been to Kidsignments before, it can be an overwhelming experience – after all, we’re talking two giant buildings packed with merchandise. But we at the Good Day feature team are Kidsignments pros at this point – so click on the video player above to watch our segments and learn everything you need to know before shopping!