- Multi-hyphenate rapper, author, actor, and activist Common has opened up in a personal way he's never done before.

The Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-award winning artist recently released his latest memoir "Let Love Have The Last Word," which is now out in bookstores.

For Common, the act of writing the book helped him explore his experiences in such a raw way.

"I thought I was open in ways, but then through therapy and self reflecting, I realize there's some things I really haven't unpacked," he told FOX 5's Sharon Lawson.

The book, to him, is about "love in every facet," he said.

