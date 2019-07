- The Cobb International Film festival is set to return next week. The festival is taking place at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Marietta Square.

It will screen 76 films from across the United States, including feature films, shorts and documentaries. The festival will host the world premiere of "Dead Water", a new movie starring Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien and Brianne Davis.

Festival founder and Georgia independent film producer, Richard Tavernaro stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the event.

For more information on the 5th Annual Cobb International Film Festival click here.