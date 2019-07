- On the heels of Disney announcing Halle Bailey as Ariel for "The Little Mermaid," Christal Jordan weighs in on who she thinks could play Prince Eric.

Christal says she got to catch up with Halle during Essence Fest, and feels that Halle's very excited about the new role. Christal gave her top three picks for the role of Prince Eric.

Coming in at number three was Zac Efron. Number two is Charles Melton, who starred alongside Yara Shahidi in "The Sun is Also a Star."

Christal's number one pick for the role of Prince Eric is Jaden Smith. Katie Beasley gave two of her pics, for the role, and so far she thinks Rome Flynn, and Jordan Fisher may be a great fit.

