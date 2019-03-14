< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fchrissy-metz-and-devon-franklin-talk-about-breakthrough-movie width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chrissy Metz and Devon Franklin talk about 'Breakthrough' movie 14 2019 10:10AM ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Two famous names in Hollywood stopped by Good Day Atlanta Thursday morning to talk about a new movie based on a true story of a mother who prayed for her son to come back to life. Doctors call it a "bonafide miracle." A teenager fell through an icy lake and had no pulse for 45 minutes, yet he survived. The situation changed as soon as his mother entered the room and started praying.

Breakthrough stars Chrissy Metz, from This Is Us, and it's produced by Devon Franklin. 

Metz and Franklin stopped by Good Day Thursday morning with a behind-the-scenes look at the new flick. 

Breakthrough opens on April 17. For more information on the film, click here. 