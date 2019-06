- Cooks & Soldiers brought a taste of Spain's Basque country to Good Day Atlanta. Guest chef Roxanne Spruance stops by to demonstrate a how to cook a grilled dry aged chuleton. Chef Spruance says the steak had been aged for 60 months. See recipe below. For more information on Cooks & Soldiers click here.

Grilled Dry Aged Chuleton

1. Heat your grill to high.

2. Brush the steaks on both sides with oil and season liberally with salt and pepper, and nori

3. Place the steaks on the grill and cook until golden brown and slightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Turn the steaks over and continue to grill 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare (an internal temperature of 135 degrees F), 5 to 7 minutes for medium (140 degrees F) or 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150 degrees F).

Chimichurri

Ingredients

o 1 c parsley, washed/stemmed/rough chopped

o 2 tbsp. oregano

o 2 tbsp. basil

o 1 tbsp. tarragon

o 1 tbsp. chive

o 1 tbsp. mint

o 5 cloves garlic, smashed

o 5 shallots peeled sliced

o 2 cups virgin olive Oil

o Juice and zest of 1 lemon

o 3 tsp Kosher salt

o 1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

o 1 tsp red pepper flakes

o ¼ c yuzu juice

MOP

Add garlic cloves, water, salt and pepper, parsley and lemon both zest and yuzu juice to the blender and process until finely chopped and well integrated.

Slowly add in combined oils.Taste. Season.