- Chef Parnass Savang from Talat Market stops by to demonstrate a Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style sausage patties. For today's recipe see below. For more information on the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival click here.

Sai Ua Samun Phrai, Northern Thai style Sausage Patties



Red curry paste

1T Shallots

1T Cilantro Stems

1T Galangal

1T Lemongrass

2 T Garlic

3 ea Seedless Puya Chili

1 T Yellow Tumeric

1 T Julienne lime leaves

or find your favorite red curry paste from the store



Meat

1 pound lean pork

1/2 pound pork fat



Seasonings

1t Black Pepper

1t Dried Red chilies

3T Fish Sauce

1t Salt

3T Coconut cream

1t Sugar

2t Thin Soy sauce



Purée red curry paste ingredients into a paste or in a pestle and mortar if you have one.

Mix the paste, meat, and seasonings in a bowl until thoroughly incorporated

Portion out to 5-ounce patties