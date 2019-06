- It's Taco Tuesday, and Chef Mimmo of Taqueria Red Pepper shares a tasty ceviche taco recipe.

Taco Tuesday - Taqueria Red Pepper - Chef Mimmo

Prep Time 45 minutes

Servings 4 people

-1 lb fresh halibut

-1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

-1 cup fresh lemon juice strained

-1/2 cup fresh lime juice strained

in a mixing bowl over ice toss diced halibut with salt and lemon juice. let rest for 20 minutes then add the remaining ingredients

-1 ounce yellow ají pepper minced

-1 ounce red bell pepper minced

-1 ounce poblano pepper minced

-1 ounce red onion minced

-1 ounce celery minced

-1/4 oz cilantro chopped

4 heads of little gem lettuce

serving:

rinse the lettuce leaves, fill them with about 1.5 oz of ceviche, serve with plantain chips or your favorite crackers.

