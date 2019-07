- Bistro Off Broad's Chef Alex Friedman stops by Good Day Atlanta with a unique recipe using fresh mushrooms and farmers cheese. For more information on Bistro Off Broad located in Winder, Georgia click here.

Local Mushrooms with Farmers Cheese



Ingredients:

1 cup Chantrelle Mushrooms

1 cup Mixed Wild Mushrooms

*Any store bought mixed mushrooms will work for both.

1 tbsp Black Garlic (Fresh Garlic will work as well.)

1 tbsp Fine Herbs (Mix of parsley, chives.)

1/4 cup White Wine

2-3 slices Udderly Cool Creamery Farmer's Cheese (Provolone will also work.)

2-3 slices of Toasted Bread

Oil as needed

Salt and Pepper as needed

Method:

1. Heat a saute pan with oil until oil begins to smoke lightly.

2. Add mushrooms and and toss quickly until mushrooms begin to brown, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

3. Add Black Garlic and cook for an additional minute.

4. De-glaze with white wine.

5. Add Herbs and season with Salt and Pepper.

6. Place mushrooms in an oven proof dish and top with cheese.

7. Bake until cheese is melted and slightly browned.

8. Serve immediately with grilled toast.