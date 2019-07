- Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini.

The concept is known for taking traditional Indian cuisine and presenting it in innovative, easily recognizable formats.

Their signature dishes include the Tikka Masala Burrito, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, Deconstructed Samosa, as well as a variety of traditional and unique Indian street food snacks.

"Curry Up Now" currently operates seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia and throughout California’s Bay Area, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, and Utah.

For today's recipe see below.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA BURRITO RECIPE:

Chicken Tikka Masala:

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tbsp Cinnamon Powder

1/2 cup Coriander powder

1/4 cup Cumin powder

1/4 cup Black Cardamom powder

1/4 cup Red Chili Powder

1/2 cup Fennel powder

1/4 cup Fenugreek Leaves

1/2 cup White Granulated Sugar

Kosher Salt to taste

6 cups Caramelized Onion Paste

1 Can Tomato Sauce

1/2 Can Tomato Puree

2 Sticks Butter, Blended

4 cups milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup olive oil

1/4 cup ginger garlic paste

Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan like a Dutch oven or cast iron. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper to taste. Add chicken to the pot and cook until golden, about 4-5 minutes. Set aside. Add all the dry ingredients except sugar and salt and cook for 10 mins. Add onion paste and cook for another 30 minutes. Stir frequently. Add tomato sauce and tomato puree and cook for another 30 minutes or until the oil rises to the surface. Add chicken, cream, milk, butter, sugar and salt and cook for another 30 mins. Once the oil floats on the top, add the fenugreek leaves and stir.

Chana Garbanzo Masala:

2 medium onions, chopped finely

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1/2 cup tomato purée

2 red tea bags

2 (15-ounce) cans of garbanzo beans

1 lemon juice

2 tsp fresh cilantro chopped for garnish

¼ cup olive oil or ghee

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp pomegranate seed

2 cloves

2 black cardamom

4 green cardamom

½ stick cinnamon

2 small bay leaves

4 dried red chillies

Salt to taste

Drain the garbanzo beans and add to a large pot with 4 cups of water. Add 2 tea bags and bring to a boil, then turn off the heat and set aside for about 10 mins. Remove the tea bags and reserve the water. Grind all spices into a fine powder. Saute the onions with the ginger and garlic paste. Then add a pinch of salt and cook for 8-10 mins, until softened. Stir in the spice blend, and cook for 10 more mins. Add a tablespoon of garbanzo water to stop them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Add the tomato puree and cook for 5 mins. Add in the garbanzo beans, along with their cooking water. Cook for 20 mins or until the gravy thickens. Add the lemon juice.

Turmeric Rice:

1 cup basmati rice

1 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a large saucepan, add rice and turmeric and cook according to package instructions, with option to substitute water for low sodium chicken broth.

Burrito Assembly:

1/2 medium sweet onion, sliced

4 large flour tortillas