- The Good Day Atlanta team never needs another excuse to eat pizza — heck, we don’t need an excuse to eat anything — but in the spirit of Pi Day (March 14th…as in 3.14), we decided to try out one of the latest additions to Atlanta’s booming culinary scene.

Nina & Rafi is the newest restaurant concept from Atlanta favorites Billy Streck (Hampton + Hudson) and Anthony Spina (O4W Pizza), and is open daily from 11 a.m. to Midnight. Streck and Spina say the Old Fourth Ward eatery is a way to honor their grandmothers — named Nina and Rafi, of course — and their own childhood memories of eating at pizzerias in New York and New Jersey. Describing Nina & Rafi as “Italian-American comfort food,” the guys have crafted a menu dominated by homestyle pizzas and filling favorites including lasagna and eggplant parmesan, not to mention vegan and gluten-free options. And along with the food, Nina & Rafi features a full bar spotlighting Italian wines and beers.

Nina & Rafi is located at 661 Auburn Avenue Northeast in Atlanta. Food is served until 10:00 p.m. nightly, and the bar closes at Midnight.

Again, since today is known as Pi Day to mathematicians across the country, it only felt appropriate to do some addition to our waistlines by eating a few pizza pies. Click the video player above to check out the GDA feature team devour some pizzas at Nina & Rafi!