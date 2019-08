- The waffle is a doughy classic worthy of the highest praise.

So what better way to celebrate than National Waffle Day?

It was on Aug. 24, 1869 that the first United States patent for a waffle iron was issued.

Kelli Ferrell, the owner of Nana's Chicken & Waffles in Conyers, Georgia, stopped by Good Day Atlanta to show off everything you can do with this sweet and savory treat.

Ferrell showed off everything from a banana pudding waffle to a sweet and spicy waffle with lobster and shrimp.