Casting Call: April 25, 2018

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not... Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

“ IMPORTANT INFO” – New Child Labor Laws

Parents need to get a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” for your child (or any minor) to work in Georgia. Minors can’t work on any film/tv set without a Certificate Number from the Georgia DOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

(JOGGER)

* Seeking Male & Female “Experienced Jogger” (All Ethnicities) 30yrs & Older

* If Booked, you’ll need to be comfortable running a lot!

* Shoots: Sunday May 6th

* Put “JOGGER” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking “Real Lifeguards” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film) Drbird@Centralcasting.com

(G0-GO DANCER)

* Female “Go-Go Dancers” – Must own & wear your outfit in your submission pictures

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 2nd

* Put “Go Go Dancer” in Subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” April/May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* ALSO – Their website offers Classes of ALL levels, How to meet Industry Insiders,

and Info regarding registration for upcoming Summer Camps & Workshops.

* Be sure to put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Rose Locke Casting

“Brooklyn” (HBO) Prep@RoseLockeCasting.com

(1880 WESTERN)

* Seeking THIN-framed Men, Women & Kids to portray life out west in “1880”

* Must have Natural-Color hair / No fake nails / No modern haircuts / No shaved heads

* We Love: Mustaches on Men, Bangs on Women, Weathered Faces and Sun-lovers

* Fitting Required: May 7th or 8th

* Shoots: Sunday May 10th

* Put “WESTERN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

(UBER CARS – OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men/Women to portray Uber Drivers // If you’re an actual Uber driver – even better!

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 15th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “UBER CAR” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“STUBER” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

(TATTOO LATINOS)

* Seeking Tough looking Latino Men & Women w/TATTOOS

* Must have clearance on your Tattoos (language, pictures, etc.)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 14th

* Put “TATTOO HISPANIC” in subject line

Bina Warren Casting

Will Packer Dating Show (Reality)

* Single Atlanta Professionals seeking that “Special Someone” (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* You MUST live within 1 hour of Atlanta to be considered.

* Submit 3 Photos (Headshot, Front Full Body, Sideview) w/Stats & Contact Info to:

binawarren@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“One Boss Level” (Film) BossLevelExtras@gmail.com

* BIG In-Shape Guys to portray Security & Military types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Security Type or Military type” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“VERY Popular TV Show” (TV) ExtrasCastingTV@gmail.com

* Seeking SUPER Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skinny Female, or Skinny Male” in subject line.

LA Casting Company

“REAL COUPLES in ATLANTA” (Docu–Series)

* Seeking: “Real Atlanta Couples” that are dating – but their families disapprove.

* ALSO SEEKING: “Parents” who disapprove of their Children’s Spouse.

* Reasons for disapproval: Religion, Interracial, Age Difference, Political Views,

Sexual Orientation, In-Shape or Out of Shape, etc. ALL STORIES WELCOME

* Experts will work w/you & your family to remove the barriers & find common ground.

* TO SUBMIT YOUR STORY – VISIT WEBSITE & FILL OUT APPLICATION: Starcrossedlovers.castingcrane.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “ 1960 – 1986 ”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking “Real Couples” – Married, Partners or Dating (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking ALL Types of (Good Condition) “ Vehicles ”

* Please submit pics of you & your car – include the car's Year, Color, Make, and Model

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

* Seeking Classic Cars from “ 1960 – 1986 ”

* To Submit: visit our website & click on the Netflix 80’s Show button

www.CastingTaylorMade.com

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film) SlenderExtras@gmail.com

* Boys & Girls to portray “Middle School Kids” (All Ethnicities) 10 – 14yrs

* Please note if the child can SKATE or SWIM

* ALL Minors must be registered with the GA Dept of Labor, or have a current minors work permit.

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “Middle School Kids” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film) SlenderExtras@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray “Clowns” – MUST own Costume & Accessories

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “CLOWN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film) SlenderExtras@gmail.com

(PARENTS w/KIDS @ WATERPARK)

* Men & Women individually or entire Families to portray “Parents w/Kids a Water Park”

* Kids – 7yrs & Older + Must be able to Swim (All Ethnicities)

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SWIM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“New Untitled Project” #2 (Film) SlenderExtras@gmail.com

* Seeking: Men, Women, & Kids of All Ages & Ethnicities who can “Roller Skate”

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Submissions without all required info will not be considered. See you on set!

* Put “SKATE” in subject line



Hylton Casting

“Casting Commercial for Family Entertainment Center”

* Seeking: Families of Four – for a Commercial for “Fun Spot America Atlanta”

* Mom, Dad, and 2 Children (8 – 11yr) will be Riding the Rides.

* Shoots: Saturday May 5th (All Ethnicities)

* To submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/funspotcommercial

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (Season 2)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur October 2018 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Central Casting Georgia

“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film) Drbird@Centralcasting.com

(CLUB GOERS)

* Male & Females to portray Goth, Grunge, Studio 54/Retro “Club Goers”

* All Ethnicities Age Range: 20’s – 30’s

* Shoots: May 2nd

* Put “Club Goer” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Dr. Bird’s Advice” (Film) Drbird@Centralcasting.com

(HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS)

* Guys/Girls (18yrs & Older) who still look like “High School Students” (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots: May 2nd….In Newnan Ga.

* Put “High School Student” in Subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: www.CentralCasting.com

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Women w/Green, Blue, or Hazel Eyes 18 – 35yrs