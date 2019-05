- There is a lot to do at Painted Pin in Buckhead.

It is an industrial warehouse that has been transformed into an upscale boutique featuring 20 full-service bowling lanes, classic interactive pub games including indoor bocce courts, table shuffleboard, ping-pong and a whole lot more.

It’s a fun place. And while #BurgersWithBuck loves to have fun and compete as much as anyone, one thing we don’t do is play games when it comes to burgers.

The food and drink options on the menu are plentiful, but you know what caught our collective, burger loving eye… the Pin Burger. It is the only burger on the menu, and the reason for our visit. The Pin Burger is pretty basic, as far as ingredients, but there’s nothing basic about the taste and the sense of familiarity you are likely to feel when you bite into one for the first time.

It starts with two, 2.5 ounce patties that are seasoned with salt, pepper, and olive oil and cooked on a flat top. It is topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, and “Pin Sauce”, served on a potato bun.

Sound familiar? Maybe not, but wait until you taste it. When you do, you will likely be reminded of another well-known burger that you may have tasted before. The Pin Burger is basically an East Coast homage to a burger made famous on the West Coast. If you’ve ever tasted the In-N-Out Burger, Animal Style, the Pin Burger will definitely bring back some memories. If you haven’t, and have always wanted to, you can kind of get that West Coast, In-N-Out experience without the expense of having to travel across the country.

On top of that, this one only costs $8.

For more information on The Painted Pin, including the menu, location, and specials, go to their website, https://www.thepaintedpin.com/ . You can also check out their sister venue The Painted Duck at https://www.thepaintedduckatl.com/ , but know that the locations have different menus.

