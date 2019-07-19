< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Burgers with Buck: The Optimist

Posted Jul 19 2019 09:04AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 08:48AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:05AM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419091397_419089507_191323";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419089507","video":"585981","title":"Burgers%20with%20Buck%3A%20The%20Optimist","caption":"Burgers%20with%20Buck%3A%20The%20Optimist","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FBurgers_with_Buck__The_Optimist_0_7534351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FBurgers_with_Buck__The_Optimist_585981_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658148525%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DCobdFJYTXxzaxRCoEadpdap697g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fburgers-with-buck-the-optimist"}},"createDate":"Jul 19 2019 08:48AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419091397_419089507_191323",video:"585981",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/Burgers_with_Buck__The_Optimist_0_7534351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Burgers%2520with%2520Buck%253A%2520The%2520Optimist",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/19/Burgers_with_Buck__The_Optimist_585981_1800.mp4?Expires=1658148525&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=CobdFJYTXxzaxRCoEadpdap697g",eventLabel:"Burgers%20with%20Buck%3A%20The%20Optimist-419089507",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fburgers-with-buck-the-optimist"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Buck Lanford

Posted Jul 19 2019 09:04AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 08:48AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 09:05AM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419091397-419091603" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/the%20optimist_1563541506635.jpg_7534275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - When you think of Ford Fry’s, The Optimist in Atlanta’s West Midtown, you probably think of fresh oysters, Maine sea scallops, redfish, grouper, snapper (I could go on and on), and other delicious seafood classics. While all of those beach food thoughts and many more would be accurate, after you read this and click on the corresponding link, you might also associate The Optimist with more of a land lovers specialty thanks to the Opti Burger.</p><p>It’s good. Really good, and the not so secret ingredient is… butter.</p><p>The meat is freshly ground in house daily and is a blend of brisket, chuck, and, butter. Yes, they actually grind butter into the meat. They are not shy about this fact, and you can certainly taste the difference. It consists of two, four-ounce patties double stacked on a toasted bun and topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, and their signature comeback sauce. (Click the link if you want to know what is in the comeback sauce.)</p><p>The idea behind the Opti Burger is keeping it simple, and nostalgic but doing it really well with high-quality ingredients. Ford Fry Restaurants Vice-President of Culinary, Drew Belline calls the Opti Burger, “probably one of my favorite items at our seafood joint”.</p><p>While the Opti Burger is technically only on the lunch menu at The Optimist, a little birdie told #BurgersWithBuck that if you ask for it by name at dinner, they will likely be able to accommodate you.</p><p>Enjoy!</p><p>For more information about The Optimist, including the menu, location, and special events, go to their website, <a href="http://theoptimistrestaurant.com/">http://theoptimistrestaurant.com/</a> . class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/the-emma-bowen-foundation-celebrates-30-years-of-helping-students-of-color-land-jobs-in-media" title="The Emma Bowen Foundation celebrates 30 years of helping students of color land jobs in media" data-articleId="419069807" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Emma_Bowen_Foundation_celebrates_30__0_7534279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Emma_Bowen_Foundation_celebrates_30__0_7534279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Emma_Bowen_Foundation_celebrates_30__0_7534279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Emma_Bowen_Foundation_celebrates_30__0_7534279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Emma_Bowen_Foundation_celebrates_30__0_7534279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Emma Bowen Foundation celebrates 30 years" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Emma Bowen Foundation celebrates 30 years of helping students of color land jobs in media</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This year marks the 30th anniversary for the Emma Bowen Foundation. The non-profit connects college students with internships in the media industry. </p><p>"She wanted to make sure the stories that were being told and how they were being told were influenced by people of color and people that brought a different perspective," said Rahsaan Harris, CEO of the Emma Bowen Foundation.</p><p>FOX 5 Atlanta partners with Emma Bowen Foundation interns to make sure a different perspective is heard, helping people like FOX 5 Account Executive Rokeia Gravely build a long-lasting career.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-gentlemen-of-soul-romance-metro-atlanta-audiences" title="'Gentlemen of Soul' romance Metro Atlanta audiences" data-articleId="419068476" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Gentlemen_of_Soul_0_7534363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Gentlemen_of_Soul_0_7534363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Gentlemen_of_Soul_0_7534363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Gentlemen_of_Soul_0_7534363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/19/The_Gentlemen_of_Soul_0_7534363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gentlemen of Soul" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Gentlemen of Soul' romance Metro Atlanta audiences</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They are the voices behind some of popular music’s most romantic ballads, including “You Are My Lady” and “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again.” Now, Freddie Jackson and Peabo Bryson are ready to “rock” audiences (for old times sake, as the song goes) at Metro Atlanta’s Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre .</p><p> </p><p>Jackson and Bryson will join fellow soul legend Howard Hewett for The Gentlemen of Soul concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton on Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. Freddie Jackson has scored several Billboard R&B Number One hits over the course of his career, starting with his very first release ever – 1985’s “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” – and continuing with releases like “Nice ‘N’ Slow,” “Hey Lover,” and “Love Me Down.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/nashville-hot-chicken-in-atlanta" title="Nashville Hot Chicken in Atlanta" data-articleId="418922940" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Where_to_find_Nashville_Hot_Chicken_in_A_0_7532272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Where to find Nashville Hot Chicken in Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nashville Hot Chicken in Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta is around 250 miles away from Nashville, but you don't have to be in Nashville to find its famous Hot Chicken.</p><p>Several restaurants now offer Nashville Hot Chicken and Atlanta Foodie Skye Estroff joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson via Skype with more on why it's so popular and where to find it in Atlanta. </p><p>Follow Skye Estroff on Instagram by clicking here .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 