- When you think of Ford Fry’s, The Optimist in Atlanta’s West Midtown, you probably think of fresh oysters, Maine sea scallops, redfish, grouper, snapper (I could go on and on), and other delicious seafood classics. While all of those beach food thoughts and many more would be accurate, after you read this and click on the corresponding link, you might also associate The Optimist with more of a land lovers specialty thanks to the Opti Burger.

It’s good. Really good, and the not so secret ingredient is… butter.

The meat is freshly ground in house daily and is a blend of brisket, chuck, and, butter. Yes, they actually grind butter into the meat. They are not shy about this fact, and you can certainly taste the difference. It consists of two, four-ounce patties double stacked on a toasted bun and topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, house-made pickles, and their signature comeback sauce. (Click the link if you want to know what is in the comeback sauce.)

The idea behind the Opti Burger is keeping it simple, and nostalgic but doing it really well with high-quality ingredients. Ford Fry Restaurants Vice-President of Culinary, Drew Belline calls the Opti Burger, “probably one of my favorite items at our seafood joint”.

While the Opti Burger is technically only on the lunch menu at The Optimist, a little birdie told #BurgersWithBuck that if you ask for it by name at dinner, they will likely be able to accommodate you.

Enjoy!

