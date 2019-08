- It is a tradition unlike any other. No not the Masters in Augusta (although it certainly is too), but rather Dragon Con in Atlanta and the annual signature burger featured by Chef Thomas McKeown and his staff at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta.

You may remember last year’s 11 Burger created in honor of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. It was creative and delicious, but it seems this year, they have found a way to, once again, raise the burger bar.

The Mission to the Moon Burger has landed, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and they have really outdone themselves.

The first thing that jumps off the plate is what they are calling a Galaxy Bun. Yes, it really is purple. It is made with Japanese sweet potato which gives it that distinctive hue, but the fun doesn’t stop there. In between those purple buns are a pair of grass fed patties topped with Blue Moon infused caramelized onions, crater cheese (Swiss cheese), chicharrones, and garlic aioli.

It seems this burger has created a Buzz (pun intended) on social media among the 85,000 people expected to attend the annual Labor Day weekend, multi-genre, pop culture event that has become known for some of the best people watching in the world. #BurgersWithBuck thinks this is the perfect way to enjoy the Dragon Con festivities, if you think you can handle it.

The Mission to the Moon Burger will be available at Twenty-Two Storys Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency, through Monday.

For more information about the Mission to the Moon Burger and Twenty-Two Storys Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency, go to their website, https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/georgia/hyatt-regency-atlanta/atlra/dining . And for more information about Dragon Con and all of the festivities, go to https://www.dragoncon.org/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.