- What kind of person goes to a Mexican Restaurant and orders the burger?

While the answer is #BurgersWithBuck, there is a caveat. I love Mexican food and normally would not do such a thing, but Red Pepper Taqueria is not your typical Mexican restaurant, and their Prime Beef Burger did not only come highly recommended, but it is also a fantastic deal on Wednesdays.

Every other day of the week, the Prime Beef Burger, served with fries is a $13 menu item, which is well within the range of what we expect to pay for a great burger with a side. However on Wednesdays, all day long, it is served a la carte for only $5.

Yes, you heard that correctly, a delicious double pattied blend of brisket, short rib, and ground chuck with cheddar cheese and pickles and served on a locally sourced bun . . . for only $5.

Of course, Chef Mimmo and his staff are known for serving delicious Mexican favorites, but this is one Mexican restaurant where there is no guilt or shame when ordering the burger.

More good news, there are now three Red Pepper locations including the one in the Emory/Decatur area just down Briarcliff Road from our Fox 5 Atlanta studios, as well as a Buckhead location and the newest one in Brookhaven, and you can get the $5 Burger on Wednesdays at all three locations.

For more information about Red Pepper Taqueria, including the menu, locations, and special events, go to their website, http://www.eatredpepper.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.