- What’s in a name?

Sometimes less is more, and that is the case with the name of the burger at The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café at Parish in Atlanta’s Inman Park community.

So what do they call it? Wait for it … wait for it … ‘The Burger’.

The name is simple, but the finished product on your plate is much more. ‘The Burger’ consists of two four-ounce patties topped with Swiss cheese. Executive Chef Chavez Hernandez adds to that a heaping portion of house-made bacon jam along with house-made pickles and serves it on a fresh bun from Alon’s Bakery with another heaping portion of house cut fries. It’s big and delicious, and it’s a legitimate plate cleaning challenge.

Parish is two distinctly different venues in one, both conveniently located just feet from the popular Beltline. Downstairs is the Neighborhood Café, which is more like a coffee shop with its own distinct menu consisting of soups, sandwiches, salads and hearty breakfast dishes, and upstairs is The Brasserie which is more of a traditional restaurant slash neighborhood tavern.

Now I know what you’re thinking my burger-loving peeps, and the answer is a resounding YES!

The question, of course, is can you get ‘The Burger’ at both the Neighborhood Café downstairs and The Brasserie upstairs. Of course, you can.

For more information about The Brasserie and Neighborhood Café at Parish, including the menu, location, and special events, go to their website, https://www.parishatl.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.