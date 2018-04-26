Burgers with Buck: Ormsby's

They call it the Brat Burger. I thought the same thing too… this burger must be named after Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken. While the name certainly applies, it turns out the burger is named after bratwurst and the Milliken thing is just a coincidence.

Ormsby’s in the Westside Provisions District is a cool place. When tasked with coming up with a unique burger to feature during Atlanta Burger Week, they didn’t disappoint. They took one of their popular menu items, stout raised bratwurst, kraut and stout on a pretzel roll, and turned it into a burger. Not only is it delicious and unique, but between now and Sunday (4/29), it’s only five dollars.

While you are there you owe it to yourself to head downstairs and check out their game including Backgammon, Bocce, Darts, Pool, and Shuffleboard.

For more information on Ormsby’s including their menu, specials, and hours of operation go to their website, https://www.ormsbysatlanta.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.