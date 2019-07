A fresh take on the classic steakhouse, that is how the good folks at Oak Steakhouse at Avalon in Alpharetta, describe themselves.

A closer look at the menu reveals that to be an accurate description as they offer a great variety of contemporary dishes along with the Certified Angus Beef classics that you would expect at a high end steakhouse. As #BurgersWithBuck has discovered, classic steakhouses of this caliber tend to have a burger on the menu, and Oak is no exception. The beauty of a burger at a place known for fantastic and quality cuts of meat, the bar is high, and Oak not only lived up to, but exceeded expectations.

The Oak Lunch Burger starts with a great patty, or a pair of them actually. The two Certified Angus Beef patties are a blend of strip, filet, and ribeye and served on a locally sourced brioche bun. Between the buns, you’ll find American cheese, Benton’s Bacon, caramelized onions, and their “secret sauce”.

This is a really good burger! They offer a dinner variety as well complete with grilled Vidalia onions, tomato, bibb lettuce and sharp cheddar cheese.

