h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Burgers with Buck: NFA Burger Pop-Up shop 23 2019 11:06AM By Buck Lanford, Good Day Atlanta
Posted Aug 23 2019 10:54AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 11:06AM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 03:44PM EDT the way first...The NFA in NFA Burger stands for not fooling around.</p><p>The inspiration came from something Chief Burger Officer, Billy Kramer the father, has said around the house to his kids, "I'm not fooling around here." The name works well, because after one bite of Billy's Burgers Classic with Sassy Sauce, it becomes obvious that he is not fooling around.</p><p>NFA Burger is not a brick and mortar restaurant, at least not yet, but rather a burger pop up that very well may be coming to a restaurant, bar, or big event near you.</p><p>This week, Billy is popping up at Peachtree Porch along the eighth fairway at East Lake Golf Club as a part of Tour Championship Week.</p><p>Kramer's background is in advertising, and it was actually life on the road and trying burgers from all over the country that inspired this life change for him, and this opportunity for you. After much trial, error, and consumption, Kramer has now perfected what he calls the Billy's Burgers Classic. It is a smash style burger, and as yours truly had to learn, there is a specific technique that is required to make the perfect smash burger patty. </p><p>In a #BurgersWithBuck first, Kramer had me smash my own patties, and the finished product came out pretty good, even if I do say so myself. </p><p>One of the best things about the Billy's Burgers Classic (other than how delicious it is) is its simplicity.</p><p>So it is a double stack with two perfectly smashed patties, cheese and pickles served on a quality bun...the Sassy Sauce is optional. For the record, #BWB opted for the Sassy Sauce, and it is great, but there is definitely a kick to it, so tread lightly if you aren't into that sort of thing.</p><p>If you're heading to the Tour Championship, he will be there throughout the tournament along the 8th fairway, if not, he will likely be popping up at a venue neat you in the not too distant future.</p><p>And speaking of the not too distant future, don't be surprised to see a NFA Burger, brick and mortar location, hopefully coming soon.</p><p>For more information about NFA Burger and where they might be popping up next, go to their website, <a href="http://nfaburger.com/">http://nfaburger.com/</a> . 