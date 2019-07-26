< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Burgers with Buck: Full Throttle Roadhouse
By Buck Lanford, Good Day Atlanta 
Posted Jul 26 2019 08:06AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 09:21AM EDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 03:34PM EDT src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Burgers with Buck: Parish</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MABLETON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Get your motor running! Head out on Veterans Memorial Highway!</p> <p>You get the idea, right?</p> <p>We’re talking about bikers, blues bands, beer, and burgers at Full Throttle Roadhouse in Mableton. This week, Burgers With Buck decided to go see what this place is all about, and it was a good decision. There are nine different burger varieties on the menu (including their turkey and black bean veggie burgers), but we decided to give their signature Full Throttle Burger a go … another good decision.</p> <p>All of their burgers begin with a flame-grilled half-pound patty of their signature blend cuts of Black Angus beef, served on a toasted, egg-washed, brioche bun. As far as toppings, you can go as basic as you would like, or you can live a little like we did. The Full Throttle Burger is served with a slice of cheddar cheese, then piled high with their in-house, smoked pulled pork. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion if you so desire and/or BBQ sauce. As you might suspect, we did all of the above, but that’s how we roll.</p> <p>Their slogan is "Great grooves and grub," so if live music is your thing, check out Rockin’ Roll In Roadhouse Sundays, and keep an eye on their calendar of upcoming events to check out some local bands.</p> <p>For more information about Full Throttle Roadhouse, including the menu, location, and special events, go to their website, <a href="https://www.ftroadhouse.com/">https://www.ftroadhouse.com/</a> . More Good Day Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/KD_Bowe_talks_about_the_importance_of_se_0_7551688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/KD_Bowe_talks_about_the_importance_of_se_0_7551688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/KD_Bowe_talks_about_the_importance_of_se_0_7551688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/KD_Bowe_talks_about_the_importance_of_se_0_7551688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/KD_Bowe_talks_about_the_importance_of_se_0_7551688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KD Bowe talks about the importance of self talk on GDA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monitoring your self talk with KD Bowe from Praise 102.5</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 03:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He's a highly motivating personality and inspiring radio show host on Praise 102.5.</p><p>KD Bowe talked to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley via Skype about "Monitoring Your Self Talk." He provided viewers with tips to help in everyday self talk.</p><p>For today's tips see below for more information on KD Bowe or Praise 102.5 click here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cobb-international-film-festival-set-to-kick-off-in-marietta" title="Cobb International Film Festival set to kick off in Marietta" data-articleId="420445423" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/5th_annual_Cobb_International_Film_Festi_0_7551495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/5th_annual_Cobb_International_Film_Festi_0_7551495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/5th_annual_Cobb_International_Film_Festi_0_7551495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/5th_annual_Cobb_International_Film_Festi_0_7551495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/5th_annual_Cobb_International_Film_Festi_0_7551495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="5th annual Cobb International Film Festival" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cobb International Film Festival set to kick off in Marietta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Cobb International Film festival is set to return next week. The festival is taking place at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Marietta Square.</p><p>It will screen 76 films from across the United States, including feature films, shorts and documentaries. The festival will host the world premiere of "Dead Water", a new movie starring Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien and Brianne Davis.</p><p>Festival founder and Georgia independent film producer, Richard Tavernaro stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the event. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/pork-belly-bao-recipe-with-pineapple-salsa-from-bullyboy" title="Pork belly bao recipe with pineapple salsa from Bullyboy" data-articleId="420436459" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_7551602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_7551602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_7551602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_7551602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/Cooking_with_Bully_Boy_Restaurant_0_7551602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cooking with Bully Boy Restaurant" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pork belly bao recipe with pineapple salsa from Bullyboy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Michael Bertozzi stopped by Friday morning with a Pork belly bao and pineapple salsa recipe from Bullyboy . </p><p>For today's recipe see below. Most Recent https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/gilroy%20map_1564364997602.jpg_7555010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 4 dead, 15 wounded at Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-police-searching-for-missing-5-year-old" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/28/DeKalbPD_Mssing5yrold_072819_1564355420930_7554946_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County Police searching for missing 5-year-old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teens-help-law-enforcement-crack-down-on-illegal-vape-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/25/V%20UNDERAGE%20VAPE%20SALES%206P%20_00.00.44.10_1564099912001.png_7549817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens help law enforcement crack down on illegal vape sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-orders-louisiana-man-s-mouth-taped-shut-after-he-interrupts-sentencing-hearing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> 