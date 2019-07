- Get your motor running! Head out on Veterans Memorial Highway!

You get the idea, right?

We’re talking about bikers, blues bands, beer, and burgers at Full Throttle Roadhouse in Mableton. This week, Burgers With Buck decided to go see what this place is all about, and it was a good decision. There are nine different burger varieties on the menu (including their turkey and black bean veggie burgers), but we decided to give their signature Full Throttle Burger a go … another good decision.

All of their burgers begin with a flame-grilled half-pound patty of their signature blend cuts of Black Angus beef, served on a toasted, egg-washed, brioche bun. As far as toppings, you can go as basic as you would like, or you can live a little like we did. The Full Throttle Burger is served with a slice of cheddar cheese, then piled high with their in-house, smoked pulled pork. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion if you so desire and/or BBQ sauce. As you might suspect, we did all of the above, but that’s how we roll.

Their slogan is "Great grooves and grub," so if live music is your thing, check out Rockin’ Roll In Roadhouse Sundays, and keep an eye on their calendar of upcoming events to check out some local bands.

For more information about Full Throttle Roadhouse, including the menu, location, and special events, go to their website, https://www.ftroadhouse.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.